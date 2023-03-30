In the past few hours, KIA has revealed the composition of the new range EV9, the electric SUV that was presented a couple of weeks ago without any mention of engines and batteries. Now we know instead that the new full electric crossover of the Korean brand will be available in three power levels, two battery options and as many traction configurations, rear and all-wheel drive.

Higher specs

But that’s not all, because the company will soon expand the model line-up with a sportier version, the GT, which will make its debut in 2025. This was confirmed directly by the president and CEO of KIA Motors, Ho Sung Song, who announced that the Korean company is already currently working on the development of a GT variant that will be introduced within the next two years.

Debut early 2025

“We are aware of the growing demand for high-performance vehicles in the electric age – his words reported by Carscoops – Based on the success of the EV6 GT, we are pleased to announce that we are currently developing a high performance version of the EV9, with the aim of redefining what performance means in an electric SUV. We plan to reveal it in early 2025 ”.

Burning shot

We therefore know when the new KIA EV9 GT will debut, but we do not yet know what specifications it will boast. Recall that the EV6 GT, cited as a reference by the number one of the Korean brand, enjoys a combined power of 429 kW and a maximum torque of 738 Nm, with a dual-motor all-wheel drive configuration. Translated: less guaranteed autonomy, but an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h expendable in less than 4 seconds, over two seconds faster than the top-of-the-range EV9 version just unveiled, which takes 6 seconds flat to reach 100km/h from a standstill. Will it actually be like this? We just have to wait for the next few months to find out.