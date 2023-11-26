On Sunday evening, Hamas released 13 more Israeli hostages. The weekend also showed how difficult it is to implement the agreements reached. Even Joe Biden got involved.

The horror is over: an Israeli hostage after being released by Hamas Image: AP

DImplementing the agreement between Israel and Hamas is not easy. There was a long delay on the second day because disagreements between the two sides emerged. It was only hours after the planned time that 17 more people who had been held by Hamas were released late on Saturday evening. Red Cross workers took over the 13 Israelis and four Thais in the southern Gaza Strip and brought them to Egypt. From there they were transported to Israel and further to hospitals.

Christian Meier Political correspondent for the Middle East and Northeast Africa.

As of Sunday afternoon, 46 people who had been abducted by Hamas on October 7th had been released. The Islamists released four women during the first weeks of the war, one soldier was freed, according to Israeli information, and a first group of 24 hostages were released on Friday evening, including four Germans.