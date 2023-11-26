Sunday, November 26, 2023, 9:47 p.m.



| Updated 10:33 p.m.

The draw of the Gordo de la Primitiva has left money in the pockets of those who have the numbers 4, 19, 27, 29 and 54. The five balls that have been drawn from the drums form the winning combination for today, November 26. As for the key number or refundhe 8 has been the winner. From LA TRUTH you can consult all the results of draws and lotteries which organizes both State Lotteries and Betting and ONCE.

El Gordo de la Primitiva Awards



El Gordo de la Primitiva has 8 award categories. He prize The largest corresponds to the complete combination, that is, if you have the five different numbers plus the refund. The next link is achieved if you have guessed five numbers. The third category refers to whether you get the four numbers plus the complementary one. The next two correspond to having 3 or 4 hits plus the key number respectively. We continue with the sixth category, which is won with three numbers of that combination, and with the seventh, which is won with the two numbers and the refund. Finally, this is closed if the two numbers of the complete combination are found out.

First Category (5+1) there are no winning tickets so, with the JACKPOT generated, which will be put into play in the El Gordo de la Primitiva draw next Sunday, a single winner could win 5,100,000.00 euros . Second Category (5+0) there is ONE correct ticket, which has been validated in the Receiving Office No. 92,640 of ZARAGOZA, located at Vía Universitas, 13.

How do you play Gordo de la Primitiva?



For play Gordo de la Primitiva You must first decide if you are going to play through the single or multiple way. If the option is simple, you participate from one bet up to a maximum of five in which you must choose between the numbers 1 to 54. Through the State Lotteries and Betting website you can do it online by checking the boxes. for both the combination and the refund. Each of the chosen numbers costs one euro. However, with multiple choice, a maximum of nine can be marked.

Previous draws of the primitive



How to collect the prize?



After verifying from THE TRUTH that our move has been successful, you will be able to collect the money from the next day. If it is a prize of less than 2,000 euros, it can be collected at any of the lottery sales points. However, if the amount is greater, it can only be claimed at one of the financial entities authorized by SELAE.

Regarding collection, it must be taken into account that there is a deadline to obtain the money, which is three months from the day after.

Note: LA VERDAD is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official result of today’s Gordo de la Primitiva offered by the state company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.