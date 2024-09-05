Writer Viktor Pelevin to Release New Book by End of 2024

A new book by writer Viktor Pelevin will go on sale before the end of 2024. These are the dates, with reference to the press service of the Bookmate service calls “Gazeta.Ru”.

According to the source, the new book will be released by Eksmo Publishing House, and simultaneously with the paper version, the digital version of the work will appear in online book services. Details of the plot and even the title of the new book are still being kept secret.

Pelevin’s 20th anniversary novel, Journey to Eleusis, was published on September 29, 2023.

Earlier, journalist and media manager Nikolai Kartozia published the only video interview with Pelevin, recorded in 1991.