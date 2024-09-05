Thursday, September 5, 2024
Economic crime | On the accounting day, money was distributed to the company’s workers in the yard of the gas station – Sentences for a gross cash fight

September 5, 2024
Economic crime | On the accounting day, money was distributed to the company’s workers in the yard of the gas station – Sentences for a gross cash fight
The verdicts for the economic crime trial, held in the winter and lasting several days, were handed out a couple of weeks ago.

In years From 2016 to 2018, a man who worked for a maintenance company in Harjavalta ended up in the district court reminiscing about his former salary days. The man did maintenance and welding work in the Harjavalta industrial park.

A former employee called to the court as a witness said that he first received his salary from a maintenance company. After that, the man claimed to have transferred to the bread of three different labor broker companies, which invoiced the company from Harjavalta for the man’s work.

