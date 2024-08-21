Si Vince Tutto extraction today, Wednesday 21 August 2024: the winning numbers | Superenalotto

This evening, Wednesday, August 21, 2024, the game draw will take place at 8pm “You win everything“, a special SuperEnalotto competition, launched on April 27, 2001, which takes place every Wednesday evening and offers the entire prize pool. No accumulation as happens with Superenalotto. Have you played? Do you want to find out if you have won? Find out with us. Below are the winning numbers drawn today, August 21, 2024, at 8:00 p.m.:

HERE’S THE WINNING COMBINATION:

The latest extractions:

THE DRAWING OF AUGUST 14TH

THE DRAWING OF AUGUST 7

THE DRAWING OF JULY 31ST

THE DRAWING OF JULY 24TH

THE DRAWING OF JULY 17TH

You Win Everything: How It Works Today August 21, 2024

The Superenalotto game draws take place – barring extraordinary changes – every Wednesday evening in Rome at 8pm. The numbers are therefore available shortly after. The peculiarity of the game Si Vince Tutto is that, in the event that there are no winners in the first prize category, its prize pool does not accumulate for subsequent draws but is distributed entirely during each weekly draw. The minimum cost of a Si Vince Tutto game ticket is 5 euros and allows you to choose a combination of 12 numbers chosen between 1 and 90.

With a single ticket you can play up to a maximum of 18 numbers. 6 numbers are drawn for each draw. The game has five prize categories. By choosing 12 numbers on the ticket, you win the highest prize by guessing the 6 numbers drawn, but there are also prizes for 5, 4, 3 and 2 numbers guessed.

ATTENTION: Gambling can become a disease. Play responsibly. If you have a gambling problem or need advice contact www.giocaresponsabile.it (toll-free number 800 921 121).

