Peeters resumed the race and in turn passed the baton to Femke Bol. After a very fast final lap, he moved into third place. That would normally have been good for a place in the final, but the jury ruled shortly after the finish that the Netherlands was removed from the result. In the stadium it was announced that there was interference by Peeters, but that was not the reason for disqualification in the end.

The race initially went according to plan. Hanneke Oosterwegel handed over the baton to Klaver after the first lap, who advanced from eighth to third position. Then the switch went wrong. Peeters lost a lot of ground because she had to pick up the baton from the ground and fell back to seventh place. Bol, who won silver in the 400 meter hurdles on Friday, shifted into a higher gear to catch up with the six runners. With firm steps she sprinted to third place in a time of 3.28.58. Her split time was 49.38.