It was long ago confirmed that Daredevil would have his own series on Disney +. Although we had no further information for months, during San Diego Comic-Con today, was officially revealed Daredevil: Born Againwhich will arrive on Disney + until 2024.

Daredevil: Born Again will be part of the fifth phase of the MCUand will premiere on Disney + at some point in the spring of 2024. In total, there are 18 chapters.

Although at the moment there are no details about the story, we will see Charlie Cox in the role of Matt Murdock. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait until 2024 to see Daredevil in action, as this hero will be part of the series of she hulkwhich will be released next August.

Remember, Daredevil: Born Again Coming to Disney+ in Spring 2024. On related topics, Captain America 4 It already has a release date.

Via: IGN