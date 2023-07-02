Pope Francis has replaced the Majorcan Luis Francisco Ladaria Ferrer from his position as prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, which was previously known as the Holy Office and a body that also deals with complaints about cases of abuse within the church. In his place he has appointed his compatriot, Monsignor Víctor Manuel Fernández, until now Archbishop of La Plata (Argentina). The relay between the two will take place in September.

Ladaria, who will also leave his post as president of the Pontifical Biblical Commission and the International Theological Commission, has been dealing with these matters since 2017. As prefect of the Dedicastery, he has promoted and protected the integrity of Catholic doctrine on faith and morals.

This Jesuit priest, born in the municipality of Manacor in 1944, was made a cardinal in 2018. In this way, he then became the fifth cardinal in the history of Mallorca.

evangelizing mission



His replacement, Víctor Manuel Fernández, born in 1962, was ordained a priest in 1986 in Argentina. More than a quarter of a century later, in 2013, he was named archbishop by Pope Francis today.

In addition, Fernández has more than 300 published books and articles. These writings show, according to the Holy See, an important biblical basis and a constant effort of dialogue between theology and culture, the evangelizing mission, spirituality and social issues.