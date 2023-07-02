The Pope appoints the author of a book on the benefits of kissing to the post of head of the doctrine of Catholicism

Pope Francis appointed Argentine archbishop Victor Manuel Fernandez as head of the doctrinal department of the Vatican. About it informs Catholic News Agency.

It is specified that 61-year-old Fernandez will take office in mid-September. He will succeed 79-year-old Cardinal Luis Ladaria Ferrer.

“As the new prefect of the Dicastery of the Doctrine of the Faith, I entrust you with a task that I consider very valuable,” the Pope said in a letter. Francis also noted that the dicastery had previously used “immoral methods” and at times encouraged persecution for “theological errors”. He stressed that he expects a new approach from Fernandez, who should devote more efforts to “guarding the faith.”

The publication notes that Fernandez is a controversial figure in Argentina, including because of some of his past publications. The theologian has published more than 300 articles and books. In 1995, as a 33-year-old priest, he wrote a book called Heal Me with Your Mouth – The Art of Kissing. The book was published in English in 2017.

Earlier, Pope Francis announced his readiness to step down “one fine day” due to health problems. According to the 85-year-old head of the Catholic Church, he has recently had difficulty walking.