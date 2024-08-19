Mexico City.- Relatives of missing persons who took over the flagpole in Mexico City’s Zócalo yesterday to prevent the removal of the national flag, assured that they will not move from the site until they speak with the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum.

“With this we want to make visible that the victims, that is, those of us who search for missing persons, are in a war with the authorities that should protect us, that is, the prosecutors, the courts, the victims’ commissions, the search commissions. We are always fighting with them, they make us angry, they mistreat us, they do not do their job, their duties, Delia Quiroa, who heads the National Collective of Victims March 10 and this protest

“We are asking for a meeting with Claudia Sheinbaum because we want to present to her the problems we have and some urgent matters and we want her to receive us and we are not going to move from here until she receives us,” said the activist. The lawyer also indicated that the authorities offered them a meeting at the Ministry of the Interior, but they rejected it because they never resolve their problems.

“In the Government they take our tables and chairs outside and treat us like dogs in the street,” he accused.

She said that they are also looking to present Sheinbaum with a proposal to resolve the problem. “It is a good time for her to show empathy with the search groups, with the searching mothers. They say: ‘You are an opponent or you belong to a political party.’ None of us belong to a political party, so don’t judge us all by one. It is a shame that Claudia Sheinbaum does not have us on her agenda.” Around 10 relatives of missing people from various states, mainly from Tamaulipas, are participating in the protest. The Corazones Robados collective from CDMX, Sabuesos Guerreras Oaxaca and Madres Buscadoras are also present. Laura Sánchez, from Reynosa, Tamaulipas, has been looking for her son Miguel Ángel Hernández Sánchez since 2019, the year he disappeared. “I have searched for him almost all over Tamaulipas.” She said that in January 2020 she was notified that he was in a Cefereso in Morelia. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everything came to a standstill. But after the health emergency, the authorities did not give her any more information about her son, who is a nurse and has a 9-year-old daughter. Another story is that of Ana María Maldonado, who has been looking for her son, Carlos Palomares Maldonado, since 2010 in Mexico City. “He had an appointment with some Star Wars figure collectors. He was going to exchange his Star Wars figure collection for a car. They summoned him and we never saw him again. “My son’s case has gone too slowly. I have gone everywhere. In 2013 I was on a hunger strike outside the PGR. I don’t see that my son’s case will be clarified,” she lamented. Delia Quiroa assured that they will not allow the flag to be removed because, according to martial law, in times of peace the flag should not be flown at night.