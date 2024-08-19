The UANL Tigers have been going through turbulent times for several months. Since the controversial departure of Siboldi and the changes in the sports leadership, there is little stability in the club, especially in the offices, which could begin to affect the players.
And it is that with the arrival of Gerardo Torrado As the club’s new sporting director, he will be responsible for carrying out a task that had been in the planning stages for several months: the renewal of the squad.
The Tigers They have one of the squads with the highest average age and their top players are closer to retirement, but there is one who seems to be the first “sacrificed” player of the Torrado era in management: Rafael Carioca.
Rafa Carioca His contract runs until December 2024; however, everything points to the fact that it will not be renewed and the Brazilian will have to start looking for a team starting next semester. The reason? His age no longer allows him to continue with plans to extend his contract.
At 35 years old, Carioca could be living his last year in Tigersas the club is already looking for a reliable replacement to replace a historic player in the team, who will be given a proper farewell when his departure is finalized.
Meanwhile, the Brazilian already knows that his time with the feline team is coming to an end, so he could begin to test the market in his country and plan his retirement as a professional.
Carioca He is not the only one pointed out, because since the order is to give replacements to the older players, the next one sacrificed could be Javier Aquinowhose contract also ends in December and may not be renewed at 34 years of age.
These would be the first notable changes to which Tigres would say goodbye this year, as other references will possibly end their contracts in Nuevo Leon, like Gignac, Nahuel or Guido Pizarro.
