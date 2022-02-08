Relationships “I was afraid my husband would start watching porn as soon as I left home” – What’s the help if my partner’s masturbation makes me anxious?

Masturbation is a natural part of sexuality. However, some people experience severe anxiety about watching porn or masturbation. If you’re jealous of porn, you might want to think about what your perception of self-worth is, says the sex therapist.

Anxiety started when Mia had been dating for half a year.

The boyfriend used to watch porn during solo sex, which suddenly bothered Mia. What fascinated porn women? Why wasn’t he enough?

“In the end, I couldn’t even watch ordinary movies or TV series with her if there were charming women in them. I thought she wanted them more than me, ”Mia, in her twenties, says on the phone.