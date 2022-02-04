Relationships How dare I tell my spouse that I would like an open relationship?

The Person column deals with readers’ interpersonal issues. This time, the reader wonders how the idea of ​​a possible open relationship could be discussed with a partner.

HS reader write:

In a well-established relationship, how could I express my interest in an open relationship? My partner is very traditional when it comes to relationships.

I used to think for myself that an open relationship is just a betrayal of permission, but since then I have thought about it from a completely different perspective. We have so many different needs that it is quite impossible and even unfair to expect one person to meet them all.