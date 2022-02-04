On the occasion of the announcement of the company results for the last quarter of 2021, Activision Blizzard he took the opportunity to release various information about the plans for the near future, and among many interesting news there is one in particular that attracted the attention of the public: during 2022 will be released a title of Warcraft on mobile, an absolute novelty.

In fact, these words have appeared in the list of Blizzard news, a full-blown announcement:

Blizzard is planning new content for the Warcraft franchise for 2022, which includes new experiences in World of Warcraft and Hearthstone, and we will be putting new Warcraft content on mobile devices in the hands of players for the first time.

There is little to say, as things already seem more than decided, even if the wording 2022 seems imprecise at the moment, and with the times that run it is always difficult to tell the actual whether the timing estimated by the developers can be respect.

Nothing detracts from the fact that this is a really interesting thing, to which other news about the franchise have been added Warcraft and other Blizzard IPs:

Blizzard is making great progress, and new experiences are also included in its path, such as the continued development of Diablo And Overwatch, but also an exciting new IP.

Despite the internal impediments and problems – some quite serious – that have seen the company as a protagonist, Blizzard has always shown to offer great quality with its products, net of some slips. After the recent acquisition by Microsoft, however, it seems that new life has been injected into all those projects that seemed to falter or were temporarily gone by the wayside.

We will see what kind of games will be the ones promised to us, and above all how the reins of the projects still in the pipeline will be resumed, such as the expected one. Overwatch 2.