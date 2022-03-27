SO IT SEEMS TO ME
Much remains to be done to restore good neighborly relations, but Spain has taken a first step in the right direction on this matter
Francisco Franco Bahamonde died on November 20, 1975. Weeks before, taking advantage of the weakness that the death throes of the head of state meant for Spain, the king of Morocco organized the so-called ‘green march’, a riot of people, led by women, who was walking towards Western Sahara in open defiance of the Spanish army
