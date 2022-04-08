A ninth and fourth place on his debut in Bahrain, an encouraging ‘first’ of the season for Juan Manuel Correa, who, however, finds himself once again having to deal with the after-effects of the terrible accident in Spa in F2 at the end of August in 2019, carom in which Anthoine Hubert lost his life. Up Twitterin fact, the Ecuadorian-born rider has informed all fans that he suffered a stress fracture in the metatarsal of his left foot.

I have some news. Unfortunately not the news I’d want to be sharing, but we always come back stronger. 👊# F3 #ELMS pic.twitter.com/XTuVKrrDEy – Juan Manuel Correa (@JMCorrea__) April 8, 2022

“I am very disappointed and sorry, the championship had started well, the doctors prescribed me two weeks of rest and with these times my participation in the Imola round is at risk. I have to try to speed things up – her words – in the Jerez tests I started to feel pain and I hoped that with the rest it would pass, we thought it was a tendonitis. The radiographs, on the other hand, revealed a fracture in the metatarsal of the left foot. I did not miss the medical ‘shoe’ of protection and support at all. I will keep you updated on my recovery ”.