Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- Rescuing young people from the branches of drug addiction, and bringing an entire society closer to the wonderful technological world is what is sought with the project of the Pro-Technological Museum of Évoraled by about 100 people, including retired teachers from CBTIS, such is the case of José Rodelo, who is one of the team members who dreams of making this work a reality in Guamúchil.

“If the construction of this museum in the Évora Regionwe are going to help the boys withdraw from that scourge that is doing them so much damage, which is drugs, that is the main objective,” he commented.

He added that there are about 100 people who participate in this project, and all are interested in creating this work, which will offer a space rich in technological information, and where they can receive training, classes, and more.

“If this technological museum is achieved, it will be a trigger for the region,” he said.

He said that Guamúchil is a great candidate for the construction of this museum, since it has academic units from preschool to professional level, which would be of great support for the functionality of the museum.

He pointed out that they will dedicate themselves to knocking on many doors, with the intention of obtaining support from the municipal and state authorities, in terms of investment, and regarding this he commented that the state governor received a document where he was asked to analyze the management of support for this project.