Mexico.- After President Andrés Manuel López Obrador canceled the meeting he had scheduled with environmentalists and activists at the National Palace, the members of “Save me from the Train”point out that this rejection only demonstrates the ineptitude of the government regarding the environmental impact that the construction of the Mayan Train will have.

Through social networks, the activists indicated that this shows that there are no environmental impact studies.

“It is a pity that the President rejects the dialogue that he offered us. This shows that they do not have the environmental impact studies that the law requires and that we are right in our concern about the damage caused to the jungle and the Mayan aquifer,” they wrote in a statement.

Likewise, they highlighted that it was the president who canceled the meeting and rejected that the members of Save me from the Train were the ones who would inform that they would not attend the meeting scheduled for this Monday at the National Palace.

“We will continue to insist that we want a respectful dialogue with the President and that the judicial suspension of the work be maintained, until the necessary studies are completed,” they added.

It should be noted that the Mexican government reported the cancellation of the planned meeting between the activists and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“Several of the guests have publicly declared that they will not attend the National Palace. For this reason, public opinion is informed that said meeting has been suspended,” the presidency said in a statement.