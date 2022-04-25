Pope: irony about knee pain, it was once ‘a nun’s pain’

“After the photo I will greet you but excuse me, I have to do it sitting down because the knee“. Thus Papa Francesco at the end of the audience with the participants in the Convention “International Trinitarian Solidarity”, promoted by the Order of the Holy Trinity (Trinitari). The pain in the Pope’s right knee in recent days has forced him to “slow down” his commitments. This “disease was once called ‘nun’s disease’ – Francesco said to those present -, because they prayed on their knees and got sick. This will heal but in the meantime we have to do things well “.

Pope: malice exists in every state, perhaps even in the Vatican

“At one time there was the habit of dividing humanity between good and bad” but “in all countries there are good and bad”, “evil today is everywhere, in all states”. As’ Pope francesco off the cuff receiving in audience the Participants in the Convention “International Trinitarian Solidarity”, promoted by the Order of the Holy Trinity (Trinitari). “Even in the Vatican, perhaps … But this cannot be said … this must not be said”, she added jokingly.

Pope: in Kirill, we become true peacemakers for Ukraine

“Dear brother! May the Holy Spirit transform our hearts and make us true peacemakers, especially for war-torn Ukraine, so that the great Easter passage from death to new life in Christ becomes a reality for the Ukrainian people, eager for a new dawn that will end the darkness of war “. It is the central passage of the letter that Pope Francis sent to the patriarch of Moscow and all the Russias, Kirill, on the occasion of Easter that some Catholic and Orthodox churches celebrated yesterday, Sunday 24 April, according to the Julian calendar. The brief message of good wishes that the Pope also sent to other patriarchs of the Eastern Churches was published on the website of the Russian Patriarchate, Mospat.ru and reported by Vatican News. In the letter, Francis he stresses that in this time “we feel the full weight of the suffering of our human family, crushed by violence, war and so many injustices”. Despite this, he writes, “we will still look with a grateful heart that the Lord has taken upon Himself all the evil and all the pain of our world”. “The death of Christ – the Pontiff affirms – was the beginning of a new life and liberation from the bonds of sin and an occasion for our Easter joy, opening up to all the way from the shadow of darkness to the light of the kingdom of God “. The invitation is to pray for one another “to bear a credible witness of the Gospel message of the risen Christ and of the Church as the universal sacrament of salvation”, so that “all may enter the kingdom of justice, peace and joy in the Holy Spirit“.

