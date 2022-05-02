Reinaldo Rueda left the technical direction of the Colombian National Team, once the elimination of the team from the Qatar 2022 World Cup was sentenced. The Valle del Cauca coach had taken office in January 2021.

However, Rueda had started the tie with another team. He directed the first four days to Chile, a team that also missed out on the World Cup: he scored 19 points and finished in seventh place.

The harsh criticism of Marcelo Díaz to Rueda

One of the members of the Chilean National Team that won two consecutive editions of the Copa América (2015 and 2016), Marcelo Díaz was very critical of Rueda’s passage through that team and blamed him for the elimination.

“(Rueda) is one of the main people responsible for Chile not qualifying for the World Cup, because the old man went to steal all the money from Chile (laughs)”, said Díaz, in an interview with the YouTube channel ‘Hablemos del Bulla’.

Díaz was never summoned by Rueda, in the 27 games in which he was in charge of the National Team. The Colombian tried to renew the payroll, which, according to the player, did not work.

“I have contact with most of the players of the Chilean national team, we respect each other. Even now we are all doing the coaching course. Reinaldo Rueda and the Federation wanted to advance the replacement process, force that, and they were wrong,” Diaz said in an interview with DirecTV.

However, Díaz assured that Rueda contacted him to take him into account during his time with the National Team. “I had conversations with him, he told me that it would be important in his process. Then, in a great moment in Racing, he didn’t call me anymore. It shows that he was not a sincere guy, ”he assured.

