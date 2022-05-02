The version of the National Guard about the aggression against students in Guanajuato is faltering. Last week, agents from the corporation shot at the car of a group of university students near Irapuato. One of them, Ángel Ignacio Rangel, 19, died. A colleague was injured in the arm. The Guard stated in a statement that “an element descended from the vehicle in which it was being transported and unilaterally fired its charge weapon against the vans” of the students. The events of the weekend question this version.

The doubts point to the actions of the agents, how many used their weapons and how many projectiles they fired. Since the weekend, local media have pointed out the possibility that only one element fired and that the bullet broke, hitting Rangel’s head and the arm of his partner. The rector of the University of Guanajuato, Luis Felipe Guerrero, Alma mater de Rangel and the others, has reported, however, that the versions of the rest of the students who were with them indicate that there was more than one shot.

The case threatens to become a headache for the dependency and for its main supporter, the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. This Monday, asked about the case at a press conference, the president said: “It is an unfortunate case. Our solidarity with the relatives and tell them to have confidence, because there will be no impunity. In the National Guard, in the Secretary of the Navy, in Defense, they already know that those responsible must be punished, that there is no impunity or cover-up.”

Investigation by the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), the case has taken several turns over the weekend. On Saturday, a judge released the agent he allegedly shot at the boys’ vehicle. The same Saturday, the rector Guerrero lamented the release and demanded an exhaustive investigation. In his opinion, and that of Rangel’s parents, it was “feasible” that other members of the National Guard were involved.

On Sunday, local media reported that another member of the National Guard was in prison for the case. Apparently, a ballistics test had ruled out that the projectile that had killed Rangel had come from the former’s gun. This second agent of the corporation would have fired the fatal bullet. This theory is not entirely clear. In several interviews granted this Monday, Guerrero has indicated that the FGR accuses the second agent of “qualified homicide and attempted qualified homicide with respect to the other three members who were in the vehicle.” That is, the injured girl and two other boys, who were unharmed, not Rangel. So if it wasn’t the first and it wasn’t the second either, who fired the bullet that killed the boy?

Questioned by the first version it gave last week, and the theory of the rogue agent who fired “unilaterally”, the National Guard released a statement on Sunday in which it indicated its collaboration with the authorities: “From the moment it was known of the incident, the personnel who were present, their weapons and official vehicles, have been available for the moment in which they are required by the Public Ministry”.

This Monday, López Obrador has given more details of the matter. “There was talk that an element of the National Guard was already detained. Later, the judge released him, because the ballistic analysis that is done reveals that it was not his weapon that had taken the young man’s life. Another element who is allegedly responsible is arrested. He is already arrested. The instruction is that all those who participated are available for research. The one who was also released, because it was proven that he shot ”.

Be that as it may, the idea of ​​transparency and justice that the president has transferred collides head-on with the information provided so far by the National Guard, partial and confusing. The mere fact that agents with high-powered weapons attacked a group of students without prior aggression makes one think about the training received by the corporation’s agents. The National Guard was born out of the claim for the excessive use of force by the military in public security tasks. The attack in Guanajuato shows that something has not gone right in the transition.

