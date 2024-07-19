Chihuahua, Chih.- In a statement, the Ministry of Education and Sports (SEyD) reported that progress has been made in the regularization of payments to teachers belonging to the state teaching staff.

Since Francisco Hugo Gutiérrez Dávila arrived at the department on May 14, he has promised to work to improve the conditions of Chihuahua teachers and to normalize payments, one of the major issues pending with the Chihuahua teachers’ union.

To date, 1,460 payment procedures have been regularized for the benefit of state teachers and their families. In addition to this figure, 476 procedures are under review by the Ministry of Finance, 22 are in the process of being sent to that same agency, and another 188 are being processed for attention.

Likewise, 686 cases are still in the process of regularization and work is being done in the administrative areas of Education, in the preparation of 417 more processes to have them ready in advance, with a view to the start of the 2024-2025 School Year.

“In recent weeks, we have made efforts to reduce the backlog of non-payments that we have had for years, with the firm commitment that this will be harmonized as soon as possible on a permanent basis, for the peace of mind of our teachers,” said Gutiérrez Dávila.