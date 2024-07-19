Mexico City.- Igor Lichnovsky He was welcomed as a hero the day he returned to the Capital of the Mexican republic after representing Chiliin the Copa America 2024.

His destination was unknown, as he had to report to the Tigres UANLsince Club América did not consider making effective the purchase clause of the Andean player.

However, the university board reached an agreement with the plumíferos so that Igor Lichnovsky continue in your template as central defense.

Today, in their social networksthe two-time champions nationals officially announced the continuity of the Chilean player in this 2024-25 season.

Igor Lichnovsky will remain at Club América

Twitter Club America

«We confirm it to you:Igor stays in the America! Already signed.Igor Lichnovsky for a while!,” the capital club announced on its social pages.

Igor Lichnosky showed his gratitude to America club for making a sacrifice so that it remains in the Nest and see participation in both the Mexican League and the Leagues Cup.

Igor Lichnovsky’s story for Club America

Screenshot

«I thank the America club the effort they made to allow me to continue where I am happy today,” he wrote in a story on his account Instagramin which he also says goodbye to the Tigres UANL.

