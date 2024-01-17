Regragui expressed his satisfaction after his players won 3-0 against Tanzania, saying in a press conference after the match: “The first matches are always difficult. This was not easy because of the humidity. We respected the Tanzanian team, and the morale of our group was good.”

He added: “We wanted to score quickly. We had some chances, but the goal came from a set piece. We did our best to open the scoring. At times during the second half, we agreed not to have the ball. We succeeded in managing the match as a great team.”

The Moroccan coach explained that he learned from the first matches of the tournament: “Playing the last matches allowed us to watch the other teams’ matches, especially in order not to make the same mistakes. We noticed that most of the teams fell physically in the second half. We worked on that to keep the physical aspect fit.” According to the Confederation of African Football website.

It is worth noting that the Moroccan national team will face the Democratic Republic of Congo in the next match, next Sunday.