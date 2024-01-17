Although his signing has not yet been made official, Alexis Vega already wears the colors of the Red Devils of Toluca, the club that formed it. This became known after a photo was leaked on social networks, where the attacker can be seen with the scarlet jacket next to his wife on the stadium's field. Nemesio Diez Stadium.
It was this same Wednesday when Gru arrived with his family to the State of Mexico to be able to close his incorporation with the Mexicans, waiting for him to sign his contract, after no longer being taken into account by Chivas due to his indiscipline at Apertura 2023. Likewise, it is mentioned that he has already trained with the team, hoping that he can make his debut next Friday when those led by the Portuguese Renato Paiva visit the Puebla in it Cuauhtémoc Stadiumfor Matchday 2 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MX.
After wearing the colors of Guadalajara for five years, the World Cup player in Qatar 2022 will live his second stage with the choriceros, remembering that he debuted in the Clausura 2016, playing a total of 75 games, with 15 goals and seven assists, without being able to win a title to the institution.
Just one day before, the left winger said goodbye to his teammates from the Rebaño Sagrado, ending his time in Verde Valle, which was 147 games with 28 goals and 27 assists, achieving runners-up status in the Clausura 2023, without being able to perform as I would like in the last year because injuries took their toll on him.
Along the Stove Football, Vega sounded to reinforce Blue Crossas well as San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS and there was even talk of an offer from Turkey, however, in the end he returns to his origins, where he hopes to recover his level.
