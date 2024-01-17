Alexis Vega already wears the colors of Toluca 😈🔥 📸: Social Networks / Filtration pic.twitter.com/dqPV1PrFuE — SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) January 17, 2024

After wearing the colors of Guadalajara for five years, the World Cup player in Qatar 2022 will live his second stage with the choriceros, remembering that he debuted in the Clausura 2016, playing a total of 75 games, with 15 goals and seven assists, without being able to win a title to the institution.

Along the Stove Football, Vega sounded to reinforce Blue Crossas well as San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS and there was even talk of an offer from Turkey, however, in the end he returns to his origins, where he hopes to recover his level.