Rayados de Monterrey’s team knows that there is no tomorrow, once again a bad tournament could be a scandal in the team, taking into account that it is the most expensive squad in the league and with the highest paid coach.
All of this is known to the top brass of the club, who have decided to give Javier Aguirre a vote of confidence. There is communication from both parties and the next reinforcements are already planned, although it is expected that there will be minimal modifications.
Here we review how the tall, low and the possible new hires around the whole of La Pandilla.
One of the strongest news about the Sultana del Norte team is the possible hiring of Jonathan Dos Santos.
After leaving the ranks of the LA Galaxy, everything seems to indicate that he will be signing with a Mexican squad.
Monterrey has already raised his hand and they would be interested in his services, although it will not be easy, since other clubs also want it.
On the other hand, according to information from Diego Armando Medina of TUDN, Monterrey is interested in hiring the Santos Laguna midfielder Fernando Gorriarán.
The charrúa was one of the highlights of the Lagunera region, that is why several teams want it.
Likewise, it is known that the player has some differences with the upper ranks of the Guerrero club, so they would not look down on his departure as long as there is a good amount involved.
Since Monterrey’s participation in the Fiesta Grande ended, information about the interest of the royal group began to circulate immediately. Lucas Zelarayán.
However, it seems that everything has cooled down and there has been no more information about it.
Another of the Mexican footballers who is not having a good time in Major League Soccer is Rodolfo Pizarro.
The player has spent with more pain than glory with Inter Miami and his departure from the club seems imminent.
Rayados would already have a verbal agreement with the national soccer player, who would be interested in returning to defend the Blue and White cause.
So far, the possible loss is that of the Dutch Vincent Janssen, who has not performed as expected and is one of the items that charges the most.
However, his departure is complicated, because he has a current contract until 2024; likewise, few clubs could pay their salary.
So far there are no confirmed registrations.
So far there are no confirmed casualties.
