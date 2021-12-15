Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Dec 12, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | 9:39 AM GMT + 1 Arturo Du Leon | Dec 12, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Dec 12, 2021

A BATTLE FOR JONATHAN? After leaving the Galaxy, Jonathan Dos Santos is free and has two very strong options in Mexico? Monterrey and America would be the two teams that would fight for the services of Dos Santos ✅#TeDaMásEmociones #JonathanDosSantos pic.twitter.com/95QPyn5MDh – La Octava Sports (@laoctavasports) December 3, 2021

After leaving the ranks of the LA Galaxy, everything seems to indicate that he will be signing with a Mexican squad.

Monterrey has already raised his hand and they would be interested in his services, although it will not be easy, since other clubs also want it.

Rayados de Monterrey open the checkbook; Jona dos Santos and Fernando Gorriarán, in the crosshairs https://t.co/k2IcUmLrzE via @TUDNUSA – ALEJANDRO NAVARRO (@ AnavarroT52) December 4, 2021

The charrúa was one of the highlights of the Lagunera region, that is why several teams want it.

Likewise, it is known that the player has some differences with the upper ranks of the Guerrero club, so they would not look down on his departure as long as there is a good amount involved.

Rayados already asked about Lucas Zelarayán, they want him as reinforcement https://t.co/tktQ0TGb0Q pic.twitter.com/hgEkFmg4ij – HalfTime (@mediottime) December 4, 2021

However, it seems that everything has cooled down and there has been no more information about it.

WHAT?! ?https://t.co/RdZ2942R2R The millionaire condition that Inter Miami and David Beckham ask Monterrey to give to Rodolfo Pizarro?https://t.co/RdZ2942R2R pic.twitter.com/Y9FEguIdOT – Bolavip Mexico (@BolavipMex) December 2, 2021

The player has spent with more pain than glory with Inter Miami and his departure from the club seems imminent.

Rayados would already have a verbal agreement with the national soccer player, who would be interested in returning to defend the Blue and White cause.

Vincent Janssen could leave Monterrey to go to MLS https://t.co/3eLWkyr4eN – La Opinion (@LaOpinionLA) December 4, 2021

However, his departure is complicated, because he has a current contract until 2024; likewise, few clubs could pay their salary.