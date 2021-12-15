The retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo arrives at the National Court this week. Alberto Ortega (Europa Press)

Justice has ruined one of the many fronts that retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo opened to try to stop the investigation that puts him on the bench for leading a macro-plot of corruption. The Superior Court of Justice of Madrid has rejected the complaint filed by the former police officer against the first two prosecutors of the Villarejo case, Ignacio Stampa and Miguel Serrano, to whom the commissioner attributed a huge number of irregularities – from accepting complaints against him with false information to allowing “without evidence” the search of his house and the arrest of his wife, Gemma Alcalá.

The judges discard all these accusations, deny the “existence of indications of a criminal offense” against the members of the Public Ministry and conclude that, “in reality”, this complaint seeks to “criminalize” the “professional performance” of the two prosecutors. As the Madrid court adds in a resolution dated last Tuesday, Villarejo’s account is unfounded, since most of the decisions that he attributes to Stampa and Serrano were actually adopted by the National High Court that is investigating him or authorized by this .

This decision inflicts a severe blow on Villarejo, who tries to present himself as the victim of a conspiracy by “all the levels of the system” to “annihilate him.” By ruling out any hint of irregularity, the Madrid Court endorses the proceedings of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

The role of the wife

The wife of the retired commissioner declared this Wednesday, precisely, in the trial hosted by the National High Court for three lines of investigation of the Villarejo case. Alcalá, for whom the Prosecutor’s Office asks for more than 83 years in prison for participating in her husband’s plot, denied that he committed any illegality and ruled out any responsibility in Villarejo’s businesses. “I have not made any decision,” he said.

Gemma Alcalá, during her statement this Wednesday at the trial.

Alcalá appears as administrator of several companies of Cenyt, the business group of Villarejo. He was receiving emails with details about the spy projects. And his signature is on checks paid by contractors. But, according to her, she knew nothing. “My husband asked me if I could be an administrator because I traveled a lot to high-risk countries and he was afraid he would not return. He was calmer if the administration stayed within the family. I was not making any decisions and anyone who knows my husband knows that this cannot be the case. He always had the last word ”.