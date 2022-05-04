Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The “ADNOC Professional League” enters the calculations of hot spots in the “top and bottom”, and the struggle to find a better position in the standings table for the midfield teams, with 15 points inside the “green rectangle”, with the start of “round 22”, which will be held over 3 days.

“Round 22” begins today with three matches, where the last Emirates team (9 points) and Baniyas VII (29 points) meet, and Khorfakkan Eleventh plays (21 points), with Al-Uruba, penultimate, (10 points), and the first day ends with a “derby.” The “ninth” victory with 26 points, and Al-Wasl sixth, with “29 points”, at Al Maktoum Stadium.

The round will witness two matches tomorrow, where Al Jazira will host the third “42 points”, the eighth Ajman with “28 points”, at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, while Al Wahda meets Sharjah, at Al Nahyan Stadium at the top of the hunt for the “leader” at the top, especially since “Al Annabi” The runner-up with 45 points, and the “King” in fourth place with 42 points, and the round ends with two matches next Saturday, where Al Dhafra meets Al Ain at Hamdan bin Zayed Stadium, and Shabab Al Ahli meets Ittihad Kalba at Rashid Stadium.

Al-Nasr and Al-Wasl meet in the historical “Bur Dubai Derby”, and this time it is renewed in a “calm atmosphere”, in light of the two teams leaving the race, and looking to improve their position “as much as possible”.

The match constitutes a new station for the two teams to build for the next season, amid the efforts of “Blue” to get rid of the “faint picture” that appeared on it, and it will be under the supervision of its new technical staff, which is preparing to take over the task from the citizen coach Salem Rabie, who for “paradox” was at the head of the technical staff of Al-Wasl , when he lost to Al Nasr last season.

Al Wasl coach Auder Hellmann is looking forward to winning a victory that has a moral impact, especially since the first leg match witnessed the loss of his team, and he is aware of the importance of the derby matches.

It is expected that victory will depend on the usual names led by Tozi, in addition to the return of Sebastian Tigali, with Diaa Sebaa playing the role of “the game industry”, and Mehdi Obaid’s return to the center after recovering from injury.

“Al-Asfar” seems stable at the present time, led by striker Gilberto Oliveira, with him Ali Saleh, who proved his feet with his vitality and speed, and the rest of the usual names, most notably Ali Salmin in the middle accompanied by Ramiro.

The six-point derby between Khorfakkan and Al-Uruba is renewed today, after the first round meeting, which ended in favor of “Al-Nusour” 4-1, and the confrontation bears the degree of “extreme importance” for two teams, especially with the similarity of their circumstances, through the loss in the last two rounds, with different rankings. For each of them, the match is considered the “last chance” for Arabism, in the last 5 rounds of the league, as the team’s loss, and Al Dhafra’s victory in its match with Al Ain, makes the difference wide in favor of “Al Fares” to “11 points”, and thus Al Orouba approaches relegation to the League First.

In the event that Al Arabiya wins and Al Dhafra loses, the difference is reduced to “5 points”, which ignites the “struggle for survival”, and also the entry of “Nours” into the “vortex”, and therefore the owners of the land aspire to reap the “full mark” and reach the “24 point.” This means that they will permanently stay alive, as the difference between them reaches 14 points, and thus the Eagles will leave the circle of danger once and for all.

The Emirates Club Stadium is witnessing a confrontation that brings together the “hawks”, the owner of the land, the public and “heavenly”, and the match accepts all possibilities, not only because the papers are exposed, but because the Emirates team is waiting for a strong start with its new coach, Badr Tabib, who took over the task instead of Ayman Ramadi, and won His third victory, and a step forward from the bottom, hoping for survival, while Bani Yas coach Isila demands his players to win the ninth, and advance in the standings in search of a better position than the seventh.