The Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee for the Federal National Council Elections, affiliated to the National Elections Committee, announced the readiness of the accredited candidate registration centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to receive members of the Electoral College of the Emirate wishing to run for membership in the Federal National Council 2023, who were unable to register through the remote candidate registration platform via the website. The e-mail of the National Elections Committee or its smart application, and those who meet the constitutional requirements required for candidacy, during the period from 15 to 17 August, from 8 am to 3 pm, and on August 18, from 8 am to 12 noon.

Anyone wishing to run can submit a candidacy application to the Emirate Committee, by himself or through an agent on his behalf under a special power of attorney.

The committee will receive candidacy applications after ensuring that the required legal conditions are met by the candidate, and then submit them to the National Elections Committee – through the Elections Management Committee – for approval.

The committee identified three centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which is the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the second floor. In Al Ain, the registration center was identified in the Al Masoudi Council. In Al Dhafra, the main building in the municipality of Al Dhafra Region was identified.

The head of the committee, Saif Ali Al Qubaisi, confirmed the completion of all necessary equipment to facilitate the process of registering candidacy applications, explaining that the centers are equipped with the latest technologies that facilitate the process of registering candidacy applications, and are distributed in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in a manner that takes into account the geographical distribution of members of the electoral bodies.

This came during his chairmanship of the regular meeting of the committee, where the readiness of the candidate registration centers in the emirate was reviewed. He noted the provision of all centers of the Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee with trained and qualified competencies to receive members of the Electoral College of the Emirate, manage registration processes, review and approve candidacy applications easily and professionally, in addition to responding to incoming inquiries, pointing out that the Committee provided the headquarters with the necessary informative signs, and allocated free parking spaces to facilitate the process. Members of the Electoral College flocked to the registration centers.

Al Qubaisi stressed the committee’s keenness to provide everything necessary to ensure the success of the process of registering candidates with accuracy and transparency, in a way that guarantees the success of the entire electoral process, in a way that meets the aspirations of the leadership, reflects the maturity of the parliamentary experience in the UAE, and enhances the positive political participation of citizens, and confirms their keenness to contribute to the elections. Advance the march of national progress and comprehensive development.

It is noteworthy that the Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee discussed at the meeting the latest developments in its work to promote the electoral process, and raise awareness and educate the importance of active participation in it. It also discussed, in a previous meeting with the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi, the advertising controls and permits that are granted to candidates after the approval of the final list by the National Elections Committee. Where it specified the types of advertising permits, how to ensure monitoring of advertising content, and the application of applicable legislation in the event of violations.

