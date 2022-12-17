Regionals, Fontana meets Berlusconi: “Proud of our coalition”

Today I will meet Senator Berlusconi and the Forza Italia electoral campaign begins. I am proud here to represent our coalition which has been and always will be united and cohesive, and will always carry the same messages forward.” This was stated by the president of the Lombardy Region as he arrived at a Forza Italia electoral event at the Palazzo delle Stelline in Milan, which is also expected Silvio Berlusconi.

Fontana, the joke on the bus: “Let’s move on to something else”

The bus joke? “We can’t go on talking about a joke, let’s move on to something else,” Fontana replied to reporters.

Fontana: “I can reassure the citizens of Lombardy that we will win, so we won’t shut down the waste-to-energy plants”

“I can reassure the citizens of Lombardy that we will win, therefore we will not turn off the waste-to-energy plants and we will not be invaded by garbage”. The president of the Lombardy Region said so Attilio Fontana on the sidelines of an event organized by the Senate group “Forza Italia Berlusconi president”, responding to those who asked him for a comment on the agreement between Pd and Movimento 5 stelle. “We are confident that we will win, therefore the infrastructures we are building will be completed and not blocked as part of that alliance would like, and then as Lombards we are calm because we will continue to go to work, we will not stay at home waiting for income of citizenship”.

Fontana: “San Siro? Decisions have to be made”

“I am of the opinion that decisions have to be made. It is clear that there are pros and cons for all choices, but decisions have to be made because if our teams want to compete at a high level, they need to have a stadium that allows them to have additional income. So I think it’s time to come to a decision.” This was stated by the president of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana on the sidelines of an event organized by the Senate group “Forza Italia Berlusconi president”. “I’m not a partisan of anything – he replied to those who asked him if it’s for demolition – I let people evaluate and then decide”.

Berlusconi to Fontana: “Grateful for your business”

“We are grateful for your activity over these almost 5 years. We have followed everything you have done and we have seen that you have always brought great experience, great competence into play. A reserved and kind trait and above all a great ability to work”: this is how the leader of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi addressing Attilio Fontana at the beginning of his speech at the Forza Italia electoral appointment at the Stelline Foundation where both are present. “We are delighted that you have accepted our request to run again and I am sure you will win, we will win,” Berlusconi added.

Berlusconi: “We cannot hand over Lombardy to the Five Stars and Pd”

“We cannot think of handing over a Region like ours to the alliance between the Five Stars and the Democratic Party. Two forces with a very confused identity united only by a generic leftist matrix and by the fear of suffering, as they will suffer, an absolute defeat. Even for this reason the next electoral campaign that we are actually opening today with the presence of our candidate for president will be very important – added Berlusconi -. Forza Italia will be able to lead it with great passion and energy”.

Berlusconi: “Forza Italia decisive at national level and in Lombardy”

“The presence of FI at a national level as in Lombardy is decisive not only numerically but also politically”: underlined the leader of Forza Italia. Fontana we re-nominated with full merit of him and his work – he added – and I am sure that the Lombard voters will still want to rely on his ability to work. Just as I am equally certain that they will want to confirm their trust in Forza Italia because Lombardy and our region. It all started here, in our first headquarters in viale Isonzo”. Looking at the electoral campaign, Berlusconi then exhorted his followers: “What we must all say to the voters, the battles for freedom that we must carry on with our militants and elected officials must arrive to a result that I think not as possible, but as certain: we will win”. Finally, a mention of the lists which, he assured “”will be made as always by men and women ‘of the business’, by people who have demonstrated know how to achieve the objectives that have been set”.

Berlusconi remembers Maroni: “A friend who left too soon”

The leader of Forza Italia also wanted to reserve a moving memory for Maroni: “The center-right has governed Lombardy for almost 30 years. Among all the governors who have followed one another, let me remember with emotion my friend Roberto Maroni who left us too soon, I carry it in my heart with great affection”.

Berlusconi: “I would have deserved an institutional role”

“I have not taken on any institutional role in this government, I deserved it even thinking about the fall made on the second day of the electoral campaign. The doctors told me it is a miracle that he is still alive. I have always campaigned in pain. Even this morning I came here leaning on it. The doctors tell me that maybe it will pass. But when I’m sitting or standing I’m still the one who ‘reasons not badly’, concluded Berlusconi

