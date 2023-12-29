Regional healthcare closes the year with the highest number of organ donations recorded since the transplant program was launched 39 years ago in the Region of Murcia. Specifically, 110 donations have been counted compared to 79 last year, which represents an increase of 39%. The record, until now, was 97 donors reached in 2017.

The data was offered this Friday by the regional transplant coordinator, Ricardo Robles, during a work meeting attended by the Health Minister, Juan José Pedreño. Behind these results is the push for donation in controlled asystole (when the patient dies due to cardiorespiratory arrest in the ICU once life support is removed, so that the heart and other organs are extracted and used for transplant). Of the 110 donations this year, 46 have been made in this way, which has become a successful alternative to the decrease in donations after brain death, as a result of the drop in mortality on the roads and due to cerebrovascular disease.

Since 2015, La Arrixaca has led organ donation in Spain and everything indicates that in 2023 it will be able to retain this title thanks to the new push experienced this year. Of the 110 donations registered, 92 have occurred in La Arrixaca (half of them in asystole). But these figures also reflect the growing involvement of other hospitals in the Region with the donation and transplant program.

Arrixaca has become a reference in non-asystole donation, to the point that one in four transplants performed in Spain with hearts obtained in this way are carried out in Murcia.

The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, highlighted this Friday that “the Region of Murcia is one of the most supportive communities in Spain”, and added that “the work of professionals is essential when it comes to promoting organ donation in “A very painful moment such as the loss of a family member.”

“These record numbers in organ donation would not have been possible without the generosity of the families,” the counselor insisted. The rate of family refusals is currently 14% in the Region of Murcia, 3 points below the national average. The work of the professionals in charge of attracting potential donors has a lot to do with this result.

This low number of refusals has allowed, among other achievements, to exceed one hundred kidney transplants in 2023 for the first time since the kidney transplant program was launched. Specifically, 124 have already been carried out, of which nine have been possible thanks to living donors.

'Match Tour' campaign



Pedreño also congratulated the regional Transplant Coordination, the Hemodonation Center of the Region of Murcia, the universities of the Region, associations, and all those who made the 'Match Tour' campaign possible in the Region of Murcia last month October.

During this campaign, 1,059 new potential bone marrow donors were registered, a number much higher than that achieved by the rest of the autonomous communities. Behind the Region is La Rioja with 199 donors, Navarra with 153, and Castilla y León with 93.

“Our community obtained more donors than the rest of the autonomies combined, which gives an idea of ​​the solidarity of the citizens of the Region,” highlighted the counselor.

The first organ donation and transplant program began at the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in 1984 and, since then, almost 6,000 people have been transplanted in the Region.

Different initiatives



Behind the figures presented there is a multidisciplinary team that has been well-oiled for many years, with the participation of numerous services in La Arrixaca and the growing involvement of other hospitals.

One of the keys is not to lose potential donors, and here La Arrixaca is especially pioneering, becoming the first hospital in Spain to donate patients who died from high-grade glioblastoma, a very aggressive tumor of the central nervous system, but It is usually very localized and has low rates of metastasis. Of the 18 heart transplants performed so far this year, 3 have been possible thanks to patients who died from this cancer.

If Murcia has opened this new donation line, it is thanks to the initiative of Juan Antonio Encarnación, a radiation oncologist from La Arrixaca whose father died of glioblastoma. He was able to donate after his son developed a doctoral thesis to demonstrate that there were no risks for the transplant patient.

Regional health was also a pioneer in the incorporation of organ donors with positive PCR for covid, after the worst moments of the pandemic. The National Transplant Organization (ONT) has recognized the different initiatives launched in La Arrixaca.