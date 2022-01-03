Regional elections Regional election candidates accept the distribution of money from areas such as Uusimaa that are less well off

The Coalition Party’s Petteri Orpo strongly opposes the funding model for social reform: “It does not reward well-performing provinces,” he explains.

Finns there are big differences in health and well-being both geographically and by income groups.

The lowest earners lose due to, among other things, diseases of the circulatory system, alcohol and accidents, the number of years of life is many times higher than the higher income, says a study published by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) under Christmas.

On average, in the east and north, people die younger than in the west.

According to the HS regional election machine, regional election candidates from all parties are, on average, in favor of shifting money from better-off areas to those with an older and sicker population to make up for these health inequalities.

Under the Sote reform, the state will direct money to areas with low-income working-age people and older people in need of care. The aim is precisely to even out health inequalities.

In the reform, the organization of social and health services will be transferred from municipalities to wider welfare areas. Initially, welfare areas will receive the same level of funding from the state as this year. The needs of the regions will gradually begin to be affected during the transition period.

Central to the reform will be the regional commissioners, who will be elected in the regional elections on 23 January.

HS election machine according to the candidates for the Left Alliance and the Center will accept the strongest remittances to the sicker and older areas. NCB candidates are the worst performers.

Coalition criticized in the summer the fact that in Uusimaa, as a result of the reform, SOTE funding will be reduced proportionately compared to costs.

Even in the HS election machine, on average, the Coalition Party candidates disagree more with the argument that it is right to transfer money to areas where there are older and sicker people.

However, this is strongly opposed by the chairman of the Coalition Party Petteri Orpo, which is a candidate for regional elections in Southwest Finland. He states in the HS election machine that he completely disagrees with the allegation.

“The municipalities of Uusimaa are already paying significant sums to the rest of Finland through the municipal state contribution system. I do not think it was wise to confirm this phenomenon in the provincial financial calculations. What is worse than remittances is the financing model itself, which lacks sufficient control effect. It does not reward high-performing provinces, ”Orpo explains.

About 80% of the funding received by the state for welfare areas is based on the social and health care service needs of its residents. Only a small part of the funding is determined by how well the regions have contributed to well-being and health.

Money transfers the President of the Left Alliance, like other candidates in his party, Li Andersson and the chairman of the center Annika Saarikko. They partly agree with HS’s election machine argument. Both are also candidates for regional elections in Southwest Finland.

“Social and health care larger Problems There is a lack of equality in Finland and large differences between different regions. Government funding and needs-based change make a difference in this regard. It is important to monitor closely how the total amount of SOTE funding is sufficient as the population ages, ”Andersson explains.

“The core of our welfare society is to take care of everyone who needs help, no matter where they live. It was therefore important for the city center when the sote reform was carried out that state funding for welfare areas was directed as needed [kuten sairastavuus tai ikärakenne] that is, according to the need for social services in different parts of Finland, ”writes Annika Saarikko in her explanatory memorandum.

