Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

Concerned regional and international parties in Libya are mobilizing for a tripartite meeting that includes the President of the Libyan Presidential Council, Muhammad al-Menfi, the President of the Supreme Council of State, Muhammad Takala, and the Speaker of the Libyan Parliament, Aguila Saleh, with the aim of the three parties agreeing on the electoral laws necessary to hold the presidential and parliamentary elections, according to what was confirmed by a Libyan parliamentary source. For “Union”.

The Libyan source indicated that the United Nations Support Mission in Libya supports the meeting of the “three presidencies” with the aim of organizing a preparatory meeting hosted by Tunis during the coming period, stressing that there is support from Arab and foreign countries for this meeting with the aim of accelerating the pace of the political solution in Libya, to complete the necessary electoral elections in Libya. As soon as possible.

The source pointed out that the Presidential Council and the State Council will represent the political, military and executive entities in the west of the country, while the Libyan House of Representatives will be representative of the political and military entities located in the east of the country, indicating that there is a UN and international refusal to prolong the Libyan crisis.

The efforts of the UN envoy to Libya, Abdullah Batili, faltered during the past weeks to hold a meeting of the five parties in Libya, due to a crisis of mistrust between a number of political and military components in the country, which prompted the UN mission to search for other solutions that would enable it to complete the electoral process completely.