Nintendo has always been a little behind Sony And Microsoft when it comes to adopting online multiplayer, but Reggie Fils-Aimé provided a brief explanation for this.

The former president of Nintendo of America recently shared some secrets about the company and here is what he said about the relationship between Nintendo and online multiplayer: “First, Nintendo’s corporate philosophy has always been to make things differently, innovating in ways that satisfy the strengths of the company rather than playing with the strengths of others “.

“And so, for example, when it comes to multiplayer, Nintendo really excelled at what we internally call ‘sofa game’: sitting next to someone who plays Mario Kart, sitting next to someone who plays a variety of different games like Wii. Sports. That, ‘multiplayer in person’ was really a place where the company excelled, and this is where it has focused so much.“.

“The second thing I would like to point out – and this is where some cultural differences come into play. Culturally, the company didn’t see a great opportunity online. It was an area that the Americas and Europe were constantly trying to educate the company in Japan about the value of online gaming“, Reggie continues.

Source: GoNintendo