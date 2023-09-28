The fourth edition of Reggaeton Lima Festival will bring together the greatest exponents of urban music. This event, which will be held for Halloween, has a billboard that is headed by Nicky Jam and other artists with whom the Peruvian public will sing out loud. In this note, learn when and where this show will take place. Likewise, the date on which the presale of tickets and the list of performers who will perform at this show.

When will the Reggaetón Lima Festival 4 concert be?

He Reggaeton Festival 4which will bring together the greatest exponents of urban music, the 31 October in the context of celebrating Halloween.

Where will the Reggaetón Lima Festival 4 concert be?

He Reggaeton Festival 4 will take place in the San Marcos Stadium, in which two scenarios will be placed: one stellar and another 360°. Likewise, there will be a great display of lights and sound.

When does the pre-sale start for the Reggaetón Lima Festival 4 concert?

He Reggaeton Festival 4 It will have three pre-sales. Below are all the details:

The first pre-sale It will be on September 29 and 30 with a 50% off with BBVA cards.

It will be on September 29 and 30 with a with BBVA cards. The second pre-sale will be on October 1 and 2 with a 40% discount with BBVA cards.

will be on October 1 and 2 with a with BBVA cards. The third pre-sale will be on October 3 and 4 with a 30% off with BBVA cards.

will be on October 3 and 4 with a with BBVA cards. He full ticket price It will be from October 5 to 31.

What artists will perform at the Reggaetón Lima Festival 4?

As part of the show Reggaeton Lima Festival 4will be presented Nicky Jam, Ivy Queen, De La Ghetto, Zion and Lennox, Tito el Bambino, Rkm and Ken-Y, ConsculluelaMaldy and Baby Ranks, Los 4 de Cuba and La Charanga Habanera.

