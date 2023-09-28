In the Senate, the parliamentary groups began a discussion about the reduction of working hours in Mexico, which has raised several doubts among workers and one of them is whether their salary will be affected.

This new work schedule would imply a reduction in the shift per week, as well as some adjustments for night jobs. This way, The working day would drop from 48 to 40 hours per week; providing all employees with two days of rest for every five days of work.

The possibility of reducing working hours in Mexico as a result of a labor reform would have the purpose of improving worker performance and the impact on health.

Would my salary go down if the reform is approved?

It is important that you know that It is not possible to lower your salary because most contracts reflect a “daily salary” and that is the one that is registered with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

This means that if you completed the work corresponding to that day, you would be fulfilling the work for which you were hired. That daily salary translates into a monthly salary.

In the event that a company wants to pay you one day less or change your contract from days to hours, would be violating article 51 of the Federal Labor Lawwhich in its section IV establishes that the following are causes for termination of the contract, without responsibility for the worker: “The employer reduces the worker’s salary.”

There is still a long way to go before the reform is approved, however, the fact that it is put on the table in the Congress of the Union already represents a great advance in favor of workers’ rights.

