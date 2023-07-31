Summer is one of the favorite times of the year for many. The longest days, vacations, trips, trips to the beach or the pool. However, high temperatures mark the normal course of this long-awaited time of year. In recent years, there has been an upward trend in thermometers during the summer. This causes many to have to resort to air conditioning and that they must exercise their precautions if they are going to make a long journey by car.

In order to better carry the heat, it is important to choose the food you are going to eat well. In addition to staying hydrated, it is recommended to eat a healthy diet rich in refreshing foods to help you cope with the heat. In summer there are many seasonal fruits and other elements that can help you maintain a balanced and refreshing diet.

refreshing meals



1. Fresh salads. A refreshing option for this summer can be salads. You can combine vegetables such as lettuce, tomato, celery, carrot, beetroot, onion or cabbage. You can also add cooked vegetables that are cold. Olive oil, lemon and aromatic herbs are also very refreshing.

2. Gazpacho, creams or cold soups. They are very common dishes to cope with the heat in summer. They are made with fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables.

3. Seasonal fruits. Fruit intake provides water, contributes to hydration and lowers body temperature. The most typical fruits are melon and watermelon due to their high water content. Apricots, peaches or nectarines are seasonal fruits that help maintain a good level of hydration and be able to cope with high temperatures and avoid heat stroke during the summer.

4. Fish. Fresh fish is also a food that will help you reduce your body temperature at this time of year. Fish such as salmon, sole or hake have beneficial fatty acids during hot days.

5. Green leafy vegetables. Green leafy vegetables contain a large amount of water in their composition. For this reason, summer is the perfect time to consume these vegetables, whether they are sautéed, in tortillas or in salads.

6. Lots of water. Hydration is a key factor in maintaining a correct body temperature and helping the body to cool down when there are very high temperatures and a humid environment. You can also drink fruit juices during the summer.