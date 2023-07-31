Phantom Blade Zero will have one demosthe official confirmation came from the S-GAME team on the occasion of the ChinaJoy 2023 event, during which the Chinese third-person action with a mythological setting was the protagonist of a new presentation.
According to reports from the team, Phantom Blade Zero will have a demo in 2024 and will have content equal to about 30 minutes of play, thus allowing you to try it quite extensively. In development on PC and PS5, the title in question is one of the most promising projects among those that emerged during ChinaJoy 2023.
It was also announced at the same time Phantom Blade: Executionerswhich appears to be a sort of scrolling 2D action-style prequel spin-off.
Phantom Blade Zero was presented with a trailer during the PlayStation Showcase last May and immediately attracted attention for the particular setting inspired by the oriental mythology and for the remarkable technical quality that emerges from the first videos published.
Based on what has emerged so far, the game features a dark fantasy setting that takes up Chinese traditions, in which we play the role of Soul, an elite assassin of a mysterious organization called “The Order”, from the which, however, will be betrayed.
The story therefore tells the journey of redemption and revenge of the protagonist, between fascinating settings and incredible fights. The whole thing is built on Unreal Engine 5 and is currently planned on PCs and PS5, although an Xbox version is not ruled out. We also learned from ChinaJoy that it will have two graphics modes.
#Phantom #Blade #demo #announced #Chinese #mythology #action #game
Leave a Reply