Phantom Blade Zero will have one demosthe official confirmation came from the S-GAME team on the occasion of the ChinaJoy 2023 event, during which the Chinese third-person action with a mythological setting was the protagonist of a new presentation.

According to reports from the team, Phantom Blade Zero will have a demo in 2024 and will have content equal to about 30 minutes of play, thus allowing you to try it quite extensively. In development on PC and PS5, the title in question is one of the most promising projects among those that emerged during ChinaJoy 2023.

It was also announced at the same time Phantom Blade: Executionerswhich appears to be a sort of scrolling 2D action-style prequel spin-off.