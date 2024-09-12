Minecraft is a video game staple and with its mix of creation and exploration it has convinced everyone over the years. However, there is no shortage of competitors trying to gain their space in this genre and now a new opponent to Mojang’s work comes “from within”. Let’s talk about Reforgemade by 4J Studios.

We are talking about a team that is busy with the port of Minecraft for consoles and the creation of various contents, including minigames and content packs. In other words, these are people who know the subject very well and therefore want to say something personal with a new game.

Reforj for now It doesn’t have a release date and there is only a Steam page with some images. It is indicated that the game will be translated into Italian (Interface, there is no indication of possible dubbing or subtitles). There is also talk of online PvP and cooperative, functions that are obvious considering that it is a game from a Minecraft team.