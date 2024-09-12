Minecraft is a video game staple and with its mix of creation and exploration it has convinced everyone over the years. However, there is no shortage of competitors trying to gain their space in this genre and now a new opponent to Mojang’s work comes “from within”. Let’s talk about Reforgemade by 4J Studios.
We are talking about a team that is busy with the port of Minecraft for consoles and the creation of various contents, including minigames and content packs. In other words, these are people who know the subject very well and therefore want to say something personal with a new game.
Reforj for now It doesn’t have a release date and there is only a Steam page with some images. It is indicated that the game will be translated into Italian (Interface, there is no indication of possible dubbing or subtitles). There is also talk of online PvP and cooperative, functions that are obvious considering that it is a game from a Minecraft team.
What we know about Reforj
There official description Reforj’s statement reads: “4J Studios, the team that brought Minecraft to consoles and created some of its most memorable minigames and content packs, invites you to enter the world of Reforj. Explore, build, and survive in this open-world sandbox. Travel to exotic new worlds, establish settlements in hostile conditions, and uncover the secrets of a lost civilization that spans multiple worlds.”
“Explore procedurally generated voxel worldsfilled with exotic creatures and strange elements. Sculpt and transform blocks into different shapes using intuitive tools for unprecedented creative freedom. Challenge yourself against hostile creatures and unforgiving environments or build without limits in creative mode.”
For now the images indicate that it is a pre-alpha versionso we suggest not to take the graphic quality as definitive.
Staying on the topic of graphics and Minecraft, the Minecraft movie could be graphically better than the trailer but it would cost to improve it.
