No Riqui Puig, no win. LA Galaxy fell 2-1 to 13th place St. Louis City SC. Without Puig, Reus struggled, and the team felt like a tractor when they should’ve been a tank. An early playoff exit could be looming. pic.twitter.com/d59tepNJ5D — The FTBL Index 🎙 ⚽ (@TheFTBLIndex) September 2, 2024

On the other hand, LAFC was measured last weekend at Houston Dynamoa match that ended without goals, but with a large number of cautions. With this, the Black & Gold are seconds of the Western Conference with 48 points, so the goal is to win in order to get closer to the city rival and take first place from them.

🏟 AT COURT LEVEL 🏟 0-0 draw between @houstondynamo and LAFC in which the protagonists tried but could not pierce the rival goal. Hector Herrera, Olivier Giroud, Steve Clark, Hugo Lloris and more!!🤘 More photos here 👇https://t.co/YmeSHx3DXT pic.twitter.com/pxL7yBiJW0 — Football Mind (@somoslamente) September 8, 2024

The German is eager to bring trophies to the club, and is focused solely on the team’s collective goals and not just on something personal.

“It’s not about me, it’s about the team. We want to be champions, so we take it one game at a time. I’m very, very happy, every morning I come into the locker room. I’m happy and excited.”said.

Now, in this 2024 the picture of Greg Vanney has been undefeated in the Dignity Health Sports Parkand his only defeat came against LAFC in it Rose Bowl. In addition to this, the coach has been able to trust his Designated Playersgiven that Gabriel Pec has played almost 87 percent of all possible minutes, also in a group, the Spaniard Riqui Puigthe Ghanaian Joseph Paintsil and Pec have played 80 percent of possible minutes, a club record since 2018.

Marco Reus’ debut for LA Galaxy: • 28 minutes

• 1 goal

• 1 assist

• 31/33 passes (94%)

• 3 chances created

• 2/2 shots on target

• 2/2 long balls

• 2/4 duels won

• 1 foul won

• 42 touches Directly involved in both goals off the bench. 😀 pic.twitter.com/5DweonOrgf — ari (@aritrabvb1909) August 25, 2024

🚨 Secure your seat for the biggest rivalry match in Los Angeles before it’s sold out 🚨 🎟️: https://t.co/C8PZYtn1ZO pic.twitter.com/LKfmCsemqh — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 11, 2024

Now about this weekend’s match, the Colombian defender Eddie Segura He gave his impressions, hoping to achieve his third consecutive victory after having won the last two classics of the season.

“I think that having a positive result always helps you a lot in terms of confidence, in terms of game ideas, and well, now that we have these teammates returning, they are quite important players for us. They are players who have made the difference throughout the year, it is a very special match and one that we always want to win.”declared on the return of those called up for the FIFA date.

“Now that we have the opportunity to be with the entire group and with this week that we are going to have to work on it, we are going to go out with a lot of confidence to try to play a good game and as nicely as we can to come out with the victory that is so longed for in this match that is so special.”the coffee grower concluded.

Center back Marlon Santos (29|🇧🇷|Ex-1st FC Barcelona) free after terminating his contract with FK Shakhtar Donetsk in July, signs for Los Angeles FC. pic.twitter.com/MxAaBd09N5 — Ivan Quiros (@QuirosRuiz) September 12, 2024