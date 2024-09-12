This Saturday, September 14, another edition of the Traffic Classic between the LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FCwhich will be played in the Dignity Health Sports Parka duel that the city’s fans will not want to miss because the rivalry has grown a lot over the years, without forgetting that both are fighting for the top of the Western Conference.
The group led by Greg Vanney lost their last match 2-1 at the hands of St. Louis City SC. The German Cedric Teuchert scored in the 9th minute and although the Brazilian Gabriel Pec achieved the temporary tie at 46′, the German Marcel Hartel closed the scoreboard at 68′. Despite the setback, the Galactics remain at the top of the Western Conference with 52 points.
On the other hand, LAFC was measured last weekend at Houston Dynamoa match that ended without goals, but with a large number of cautions. With this, the Black & Gold are seconds of the Western Conference with 48 points, so the goal is to win in order to get closer to the city rival and take first place from them.
It was last July 4th when the last match was played Traffic Classicheld in the Rose Bowl Stadiumending in favor of the visitors by 1-2 thanks to the goals of the Sierra Leonean Kei Kamara and the Gabonese Denis Bouangadespite the discount of Gabriel Pec. Also, the first Classic of the campaign took place on April 6th in the BMO Stadiumwith LAFC also winning 2-1 through the German Timothy Tillman and Bouangawith the Argentine Julian Aude discounting.
When? Saturday, September 14
Where? Carson, California
Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park
Schedule: 20:30 hours
Channel: Apple TV
Streaming: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
The duel against the St. Louis City It was the German’s second game Marco Reus with the team, since his debut was against the Atlanta Unitedwhere he achieved an assist and a goal, starting his experience in the team in a great way. MLS After having defended all his life the Borussia Dortmundbut now he will live his first Traffic Classicwhere it is expected to make a difference.
The German is eager to bring trophies to the club, and is focused solely on the team’s collective goals and not just on something personal.
“It’s not about me, it’s about the team. We want to be champions, so we take it one game at a time. I’m very, very happy, every morning I come into the locker room. I’m happy and excited.”said.
Now, in this 2024 the picture of Greg Vanney has been undefeated in the Dignity Health Sports Parkand his only defeat came against LAFC in it Rose Bowl. In addition to this, the coach has been able to trust his Designated Playersgiven that Gabriel Pec has played almost 87 percent of all possible minutes, also in a group, the Spaniard Riqui Puigthe Ghanaian Joseph Paintsil and Pec have played 80 percent of possible minutes, a club record since 2018.
Goalie: John McCarthy
Defenses: Jalen Neal, Maya Yoshida, John Nelson, Miki Yamane
Midfielders: Gaston Brugman, Marky Delgado, Marco Reus
Forwards: Joseph Paintsil, Diego Fagundez, Gabriel Pec
Substitutes: Mauricio Cuevas, Dejan Joveljic, Isaiah Parente, Edwin Cerrillo, Miguel Berry, Eriq Zavaleta, Tucker Lepley, Novak Micovic, Ruben Ramos
During the week, the team announced the signing of the Brazilian defender Marlon Santoswho became a free agent after closing his contract with the Shakhtar Donetsk from Ukraine, although the first half of the year was spent with the Fluminense from his country. The South American signed until the end of the season with the option to extend until 2025.
Now about this weekend’s match, the Colombian defender Eddie Segura He gave his impressions, hoping to achieve his third consecutive victory after having won the last two classics of the season.
“I think that having a positive result always helps you a lot in terms of confidence, in terms of game ideas, and well, now that we have these teammates returning, they are quite important players for us. They are players who have made the difference throughout the year, it is a very special match and one that we always want to win.”declared on the return of those called up for the FIFA date.
“Now that we have the opportunity to be with the entire group and with this week that we are going to have to work on it, we are going to go out with a lot of confidence to try to play a good game and as nicely as we can to come out with the victory that is so longed for in this match that is so special.”the coffee grower concluded.
Goalie: Hugo Lloris
Defenses: Eddie Segura, Aaron Long, Sergi Palencia, Ryan Hollingshead
Midfielders: Ilie Sanchez, Lewis O’Brien, Eduard Atuesta
Forwards: Mateusz Bogusz, Denis Bouanga, Cristian Olivera
Substitutes: Erik Duenas, Nathan Ordaz, Thomas Hasal, Luca Bombino, Diego Rosales, Omar Campos, Marlon Santos, Maxime Chanot, Olivier Giroud, Kei Kamara, Timothy Tillman
LA Galaxy 1-2 LAFC
