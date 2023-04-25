The experience of referee Davide Massa in Greece ended in the worst way, called to direct the derby between Olympiacos and Aek Athens: immediately after the final whistle, in the underpass, the Italian whistle was hit in the lower parts, as reported himself in the match report.

The facts

Massa had been designated “away” for the awaited match valid for the championship playoffs of the Greek championship. Game won 3-1 by Aek, with strong protests for some referee decisions, such as the concession of a penalty kick for the guests. There was even an invasion of the field, up to the crime in the tunnel leading to the changing rooms.