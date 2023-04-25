Britain | The government is trying to prevent the nurses’ strike with a court decision

Nurses working in first aid, intensive care and cancer wards are also scheduled to participate in the upcoming strike for the first time.

Britain’s the government is going to ask for the right to declare parts of the National Health Service (NHS) nurses’ strike planned to start at the end of the month illegal.

Earlier this month, nurses from the RCN trade union rejected the employer’s offer of a five percent pay rise.

The strike is scheduled to begin on April 30 and end on May 2. According to the employers, the strike is illegal, because according to the law, the unions have half a year from the first strike decision to the strikes themselves. According to the employers, this period ends on May 1.

“I am a staunch supporter of the legal right to strike, but the government cannot just watch when a strike is clearly illegal. I have no other choice but to take legal action”, reasoned the Minister of Health Steve Barclay.

