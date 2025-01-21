There are historical reasons, empirical evidence, social justice reasons and legal arguments that support the reduction of work daywithout salary reduction, to 37.5 hours per week.

It has been more than 100 years since a reduction in the maximum working day below eight hours a day has been undertaken in Spain, and for more than 40 years the threshold of 40 hours a week has not been altered, despite the very different economic, labor and social conditions which, without a doubt, characterize today’s society compared to that of the 80s. This freeze places us very far from a correct application of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Empirical evidence says that while labor productivity increased by 15.3% between 1995 and 2022real remuneration per salaried person grew much less, at 1.2%. This provides considerable scope to reduce hours without cutting wages.

Regarding gender equality, the regulations regulate rights to guarantee that workers have time to care. However, in relation to permits, the percentage of use is much higher among women. The distance from men is especially intense during leaves of absence and reductions in working hours, that is, when there is no remuneration. These data allow us to affirm that the availability of free time will translate into a more equal distribution of care tasks.

It is not a political whim, it is a historical demand of the working class

Beyond the right to care, the reduction of working hours is essential for the existence of a true right to conciliation. The right of working people to care must be safeguarded, but without forgetting that they also have the right to live.

This reduction will an impact similar to the rise in the SMI: it will encourage companies to compete on quality instead of resorting to precariousness as a tool to place their services on the market.

In addition, there are multiple studies that show that shorter hours lead to more efficient and less stressful work environments, which translates in higher quality of servicesas well as lower absenteeism and improved productivity. Finally, the reduction is not only imperative to comply with the coalition government’s agreement, but also responds to legitimate citizens’ demands.

In a context of growing political disaffection and distrust of institutions, fulfilling what was promised strengthens the bond between representatives and represented by sending a clear message: the rulers are committed to transforming their words into actions.

The reduction of the working day is not a political whim, it is a historical demand of the working class. After 11 months of negotiation in social dialogue, it is time to that the Government cede the leading role to Congress so that the representatives directly elected by the citizens take charge on this issue.

In conclusion, reduce the working day to 37.5 hours It is an opportunity to build a fairer labor modelsustainable and efficient, demonstrating that democratic institutions are at the service of collective well-being