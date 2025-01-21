“You should not try to return to the place where you have been happy,” sang Joaquín Sabina. Ángel Di María does not think the same, who 13 years later and after a long journey through Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSG and Juventus, returned to Lisbon in the summer of 2023. To the Estadio Da Luz. To wear the Benfica shirt, the team that opened the doors to Europe for him. Yesterday the Argentine, who rested in the last match that Benfica won against Famalicao because he was overloaded, jumped onto the training pitch at one hundred percent. Many in Lisbon breathed a sigh of relief at the sight. The captain, 36 years old, is an idol. He is from the same generation as Robert Lewandowski. And, like the Barça striker, he is Benfica’s top scorer this season with 13 goals in 27 games, ten of them in the last 14 matches. “It’s a pleasure to see him play. He is a fantastic player,” said Hansi Flick.





Barcelona was never his specialty. Of the 20 games he has played against the Blaugrana – 16 with the Real Madrid shirt, three with PSG and one with Benfica – he has only scored four goals. On the other hand, he suffered Barcelona thrashings like the 5-0 at the Camp Nou in the era of Guardiola and Mourinho. And, with PSG, he was one of the most criticized after the Barça comeback at the Camp Nou (6-1) with Luis Enrique on the bench. And ‘El Fideo’ scored two of the four goals that the Parisian team scored against Barcelona at the Parc des Princes.





But let’s go back to Lisbon. To the origins. It was here where Di María became a footballer. In Argentina he had only played 36 games with his Rosario Central when the club, which was experiencing serious financial problems, received an offer from Benfica. The Red Devils club had just lost Simao, who had gone to Atlético de Madrid. And he didn’t hesitate for a moment to go look for that skinny lefty with so much projection. They paid six million euros. It was a lot of money for a Rosario Central that was in crisis. At the age of 22, Di María crossed the Atlantic and asked his family to accompany him. The adaptation was hard. As happened to Messi in Barcelona, ​​his sisters returned to their native country, his mother came and went and the footballer stayed with his father in the Portuguese capital. He started playing very little. It took him a world to adapt. But he did it. He enjoyed living with players like the current president Rui Costa, Pablo Aimar and Saviola. And he won a passport to go to Real Madrid.



The rest is history. At Real Madrid he lifted the Champions League in 2014 precisely in Lisbon. He passed through England, Paris and Turin. And he was world champion, the great dream of every Argentine. Once again, Lisbon appeared on the horizon to close the circle. He is doing it with his wife, whose story began in the Portuguese capital. And with his daughters Pía and Mía. After a first year of testing he decided to continue. He is among the top-20 players with the most appearances in the history of the Águila club and has won over everyone: managers, fans and teammates.

“He is very self-sacrificing. He has a very defined routine but his physique also helps him,” says his entourage.

“He is very self-sacrificing. He has a very defined routine but his physique also helps him. He has shown that he does not need too much muscle,” they explain from their surroundings. Outside of the Da Luz stadium he is also a pillar for the rest of his teammates. Especially newbies. Di María always explains to them that everything he knows about life he learned from his father, who delivered coal in Argentina. ‘El Fideo’ accompanied him. Then he went to school and then trained with his Central Rosary.

The player, who wanted to go to Barça, has acted as a mentor to the young people

Despite his time at Real Madrid, the player would have listened to an offer from Barcelona. What’s more, his name was mentioned in 2017 to replace Neymar. Messi could not fulfill his dream of playing with his national team partner, his favorite ‘boy’ in the club of his life. There were also contacts in 2022 when his relationship with PSG ended. For the Argentine, his past as a Real Madrid player was not a problem. “My relationship with Madrid has ended, because my cycle there ended. Frankly, I would have no problem playing for Barça, on the contrary. The only club I couldn’t sign with is Newell’s Old Boys because I am a fan of Rosario Central,” acknowledged the footballer, who contacted Xavi Hernández. They ruled him out due to his seniority. Barça already had its Lewandowski.

The duel with Robert Lewandowski

The Pole will meet a Di María who enjoys his maturity. Who drinks mate often. He shares a lot of free time with his family and organizes barbecues with his compatriot Otamendi to unite the team. Especially to include young people, who are reminded that football is for fun and that, when you have fun without pressure, things turn out better and, as a consequence, there are more chances of winning. He gives them the Champions League and the World Cup in Argentina as examples. In addition, he also likes to organize meetings at his home. “He calls them ‘together.’ He acts as captain on and off the field. He likes to be accessible to everyone,” they say from the club. And they give two examples, such as the help that the captain gave to Gianluca Prestianni, an Argentine who arrived in Lisbon when he was 18 years old. Or Álvaro Carreras, a Real Madrid youth player who landed at Benfica last winter market.

Today he will be ready to play against Barcelona. And enjoy what could be his last year in professional football. Di María lives day by day and everything will depend on how he feels and Benfica’s needs. But it’s calm. He has already won everything. Sometimes he comments on the possibility of returning to his Central Rosary. But it is going too far. For now, he wants to beat the Barça of a Robert Lewandowski who arrives in Lisbon wanting to vindicate his numbers. They are better than Di María’s. 26 goals among all competitions. The Da Luz match will be a duel of veterans who enjoy their last chapters of professional football.