The BORRASCA JANA It continues to bring rain and instability to our country, a situation that is expected to continue throughout the week. At the moment, this Saturday the high rainfall They have already caused that up to ten roads From the Community of Madrid they have had to be cut to traffic, including AP-6, due to large water accumulations.

In the region, in addition, the Community of Madrid has been forced to activate the plan of operational situation 1 of the Special Flood Plan (INUNCAM) After analyzing the weather forecast of the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet) and the evolution of the river floods during the last night.

However, not only the capital has been affected by the rain. Andalusia has also raised its flood plan to emergency phase. In the region, where several provinces maintain notice for rains, More than 457 incidents have already been recorded due to the storm. The notices have also been activated in Castilla y León, in Aragon, in Castilla-La Mancha, Cataluña, Extremadura and Navarra.