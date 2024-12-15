In a world where we focus more on what we lack, where we take refuge in the dreams that are yet to come, where we postpone calm until after a multitude of tasks, the practice of meditation and gratitude They can transform our perspective and enrich our daily lives. And I would like to invite you to explore it with curiosity, without judgment or expectations, I simply invite you to give yourself the opportunity to spend some time with yourself, cultivate a internal shelter in which you sow well-being and where the appreciation and valuation of what you do have in your daily life can permeate your perception until it transforms it. It may seem like a simple practice, however we show a lot of resistance in acquiring it as a daily habit.

Our mind spends more time among negative thoughts and worries than stopping to observe and savor those small gestures that, on a day-to-day basis, offer us greater meaning to all our efforts and projects. So I want to suggest that you explore it, that you stop for a few minutes every day to breathe deeply, feel the calm of the present moment and train your mind for a healthy life.

The practice of gratitudeconnects us with shared humanity, with the moments of beauty and goodness that are often lost in routine. In times of difficulty, stress either anxietybecomes a resilient skill, a reminder that in every darkness there is also a side of light. Gratitude is not avoiding pain, but train our internal strength, stable and safe. An appreciation that life also has a multitude of gifts, a smile, a conversation with a good friend, a new opportunity, feeling the privilege of being surrounded by nature, of having a good support network. You don’t have to wait for big events to feel grateful, but look for those small details and moments that give you encouragement, that offer you love, support, warmth.

If we practice gratitude meditation daily, we cultivate a mindset of abundance instead of scarcity. This not only improves your emotional well-beingwill reduce the stress and it will improve your mood and self-esteembut it will also have an impact on your physical health and encourage a positive attitude towards life.









Below, I share a link where you can access a gratitude meditation. Seven minutes of training in which you can see how your agitated state can change into calm and warmth. Because gratitude is not just a feeling, but a conscious choice that allows us to live more fully, to find a compass that guides you towards a richer, more connected and more meaningful life. A simple tool that reminds us that, even in simplicity, there is abundance. How about you start today? I accompany you…

