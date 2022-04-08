OpinionA healthy lifestyle is an important part of the fight against climate change, but remains underexposed, says Toine Manders. And the government misses opportunities with weak excuses, such as lowering VAT.

It’s almost tiresome: all that bad news about climate change, environmental pollution and global warming. Let’s just look at the solutions. How do we keep people worldwide, but also the planet, healthy?

That is the question many are pondering around World Health Day (yesterday). Fortunately, there is no need to dig deep into the archives to find answers to that important question. The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) presented another report Monday detailing the options for action. It is no surprise that it underlines the importance of everyone doing their part.

It is incomprehensible that VAT reduction takes so long

A different, healthier lifestyle: that is one of the underexposed solutions. It is therefore incomprehensible that it takes so long in the Netherlands to bring the VAT on fruit and vegetables to 0 percent. First the excuse was that the ICT systems of the Tax Authorities could not cope with this, then the – no longer existing – restrictions by European regulations and now the lack of clarity about what exactly is fruit or vegetables. How hard can it be? Anyone who walks into a supermarket or visits the fruit and vegetable store can point out fresh fruit and vegetables at a glance. The hesitation and hesitation about the strawberry jam or the vegetables on pizza can always be done later.

After all the excuses, it’s time for action. Not only in the fight against the climate crisis, but also against the underexposed and ‘invisible’ health crisis. The European population is aging, with increasing pressure on healthcare and increasing healthcare costs as a result. Full attention to a healthy lifestyle, to prevention, ensures that the consequences remain as small as possible and that the elderly are fit, vital and actively involved in society for longer.

Living on your own

The European Parliamentary Committee on Social Affairs and Employment is trying to give shape to this with a European strategy for care provision. As a CDA Elder Envoy, I wholeheartedly support this strategy and I am committed to preventive health care, in which the five million informal caregivers should be given a formal status. Investing more in digital care is also desirable. Appropriate senior housing is an essential part of these plans, because many vital elderly people want to continue living independently for as long as possible.

Excellent opportunity for sustainable homes

This is an excellent opportunity to focus on creating sustainable and well-insulated homes. This way we kill two birds with one stone: these homes are good for the planet, but also desirable in an aging society. It is the seemingly small steps such as a healthier lifestyle and more sustainable homes that can make a difference.

The government should consider how it can contribute to this in the short term. If we know better, we must do better.

Toine Manders is a member of the European Parliament for the CDA and the Elderly Envoy.