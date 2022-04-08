After the announcement by Crystal Dynamics about thearrival of a new chapter dedicated to the Tomb Raider sagawhich will be made in Unreal Engine 5, fans have begun to speculate on the possible details contained in the future game, although there is not much information available. However, several community members have begun to suspect that the new title might be a remake And, to suggest it, there would be an important detail.

The announcement of a new Tomb Raider in Unreal Engine 5 has sparked enthusiasm among fans, but many are beginning to speculate that it could be a remake of the very first chapter of the saga. Shortly after the announcement, the account Twitter Tomb Raider officer changed their cover image reminiscent of it style of the original Tomb Raider. In addition, the social channels have not limited themselves to changing the cover, but have decided to adopt a logo very similar to the one in the original 1996 chapter.

About that, Crystal Dynamics has already done a remake in the past of the franchise. In 2007, the software house, in collaboration with Eidos Interactivehe realized Tomb Raider: Anniversarya remake loosely based on the first chapter released in 1996. Therefore, such details could confirm that the title they are working on is indeed a new remake.

Of course, it should be remembered that at the moment these are mere speculations, and that no official announcement has been made about it. Currently, the information available on the new chapter of Tomb Raider is very little and we refer you to our article in which we imagine how it could actually be when it will be released.

What we know at the moment is that it will exploit the full potential of Unreal Engine 5, the graphics engine developed by Epic Games. Waiting for new information, we refer you to our article which deals specifically withofficial announcement of the future chapter of Tomb Raider.