The foreign media find it striking that the stories surrounding Red Bull boss Christian Horner actually come from the Netherlands. Team Verstappen is accused of this.

A new day, a new development in the soap opera regarding the Red Bull team boss. Christian Horner is under heavy fire and has to defend himself for 'transgressive behavior'. How that happened, I have no idea. Yesterday there were rumors that he had sent an image. Whether that image showed a Toto Wolff dartboard or Little Mister Horner in full regalia: I have no idea. Not even to whom. It concerns one person.

Motorsport Total, often an excellent medium when it comes to scoops and F1 news, came out with the news together with De Telegraaf. The Austrian editors have some juicy news for today. This way they think they know where the gossip comes from.

Juicy news

But we'll start next Friday, the day after tomorrow for those who are up to date. The intention was that Horner would then be heard. Horner has chosen not to wait for the investigation and continues to work for Red Bull. The independent researcher is currently in discussions with Red Bull employees.

That lawyer is going to have a busy period, because the introduction of the RB19 is planned for February 15. And a launch with a team boss who is under such fire is never good PR. According to Motorsport Total, Horner has been asked to resign in several ways. This is because of the PR nightmare that awaits Red Bull and him if it leaks, according to the newspaper. Horner has now in turn hired a number of lawyers to defend himself. Horner has only confirmed to De Telegraaf that he denies the accusations.

Verstappen conspiracy

Motorsport Total reports that it is no surprise that the news leaked out in the Netherlands. For example, the relationship between Jos Verstappen and Christiaan Horner would not be very good. In fact, the relationship would be damaged. By the way, it is not clear why this is the case. It is true that Max Verstappen is loyal to two people: Jos Verstappen and Helmut Marko. Not to Christian Horner. According to them, it is indicative that the news leaked out in the Netherlands.

TL; DR: It seems to be a huge flustercluck. Because the allegations are still not concrete and Horner seems to be doing everything he can to stay put, there seems to be a power game. If you know that you will be sending photos of your young man to employees, it is better to prepare your things in advance. Alleged transgressive behavior can mean anything. Horner is known as a very fanatical team boss who is sometimes foul-mouthed. So it could also be an employee who has difficulty with that.

